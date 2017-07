MAPLE, N.C. (WAVY) — Amazing video Monday of an early-morning twister in a northeast North Carolina community was captured by a viewer of WAVY.

The twister was captured as a few bands of showers and storms moved across northeastern North Carolina. WAVY viewer Samantha Page said it was behind Ralph’s Store in Maple.‎

It is unclear if the twister caught on camera was a tornado or a waterspout.