X-ray found paperclip-based weapon below NC murder suspect’s crotch, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man being held in the New Hanover County Detention Center on a murder charge was found with a weapon in his possession after getting an X-ray, according to officials.

Gregory Alan Adams, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ra’Quan Daniels, now faces a possession of a weapon by an inmate charge.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Adams was complaining of a medical issue and was taken for an X-ray.

The X-ray indicated something unusual under Adams’ crotch, Brewer said. Officials found a sharpened paperclip attached to a pair of eyeglasses in his possession, according to authorities.

Adams, 33, was convicted in August 2015 of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the August 2012 shooting of his then 15-year-old neighbor Daniels.

Daniels, who was paralyzed from the neck down and confined to a wheelchair following the incident, died more than four years later on Nov. 3, 2016.

In January, Adams was charged with first-degree murder in Daniels’ death.