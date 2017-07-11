Raleigh house destroyed in fire, 5 people treated, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A southeast Raleigh house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 1300 block of Kinsfolk Circle in reference to a structure fire just before 5 a.m., officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders saw flames coming from the home and were able to quickly knock down the fire within two minutes using a deck gun, Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Ian Thomas said. Unfortunately, the damage was already significant and the house was destroyed.

Five people were treated on scene and no others were injured in the fire, Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the homeowners called the fire in themselves.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.