Raleigh house destroyed in fire, 5 people treated, officials say

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A southeast Raleigh house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE HOUSE FIRE

Fire crews responded to the 1300 block of Kinsfolk Circle in reference to a structure fire just before 5 a.m., officials said.

Upon arrival, first responders saw flames coming from the home and were able to quickly knock down the fire within two minutes using a deck gun, Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Ian Thomas said. Unfortunately, the damage was already significant and the house was destroyed.

Five people were treated on scene and no others were injured in the fire, Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the homeowners called the fire in themselves.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s