Bomb-sniffing dogs the new norm at Raleigh’s PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bomb-sniffing dogs are the new normal at PNC Arena.

The dogs were brought in to the arena in the aftermath of the attack in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande concert.

Now, they will be here to cover events on a permanent basis.

“At some point, somebody is going to do something really stupid and evil,” said Don Waddell, PNC Arena president. “Obviously, we witnessed it overseas there.”

PNC Arena administrators want to make sure they do what they can to stop an attack from happening here. The dogs will be at the arena for concerts, sporting events and other public gatherings.

“Their presence will definitely be seen and felt,” said Waddell.

PNC Arena is teaming up with K2 Solutions, a Southern Pines company that’s trained dogs in this type of detection for more than a decade.

“These dogs expand our perimeter,” said Lane Kjellsen, K2 Solutions CEO. “They make it more difficult for somebody with bad intentions to get closer to their target.”

The dogs could be anywhere on site, but often will be checking people as they enter and exit the building. They’re trained to pick up on the chemical scent of explosives.

“They provide a very efficient screening capability,” said Kjellsen. “These dogs won’t hurt you and they won’t bother you.”

They are in addition to the already existing security measures, including the metal detectors.

Waddell said the cost will vary, but he estimated the arena will spend about a quarter million dollars a year for the dogs. He said that will not impact ticket, concession or parking prices.

“We want people when they come to PNC Arena to have a great environment and great experience and not have to worry about security,” said Waddell.

Kjellsen did not want to say how many dogs would be used.

If a dog does find something alarming, the handler will alert the arena staff and law enforcement on site.