Cooper orders flags to fly at half-staff in tribute to Marine plane crash victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor the service members killed in the military plane crash in Mississippi.

A total of six North Carolina-based Marines and one Navy corpsman, all from the 2d Marine Raider Battalion based in Camp Lejeune, were among those killed in the crash.

The names and hometowns of the victims have not been released.