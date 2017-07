DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary Ballet Company headed out to Durham on Tuesday night in order to teach some dance moves to children.

The ballet company was at a women and children’s shelter.

This is the second time this year the ballet dancers taught this type of class to young children.

During the outreach class, the ballet dancers were able to workshop with the children.

The children were also able to get a free pair of ballet shoes.