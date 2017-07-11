Durham cleaning company uses old police cars as company fleet

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From cleaning the streets to cleaning your home, a Durham-based home cleaning company is using old police cars as their company fleet.

Carpe Diem Cleaning got the idea back in 2011 when they were struggling to grow because of their lack of cars.

Since then, they’ve purchased 12 old police cruisers from various government auctions.

The company’s cleaning employees use the cars to get to and from their clients’ homes.

The police lights and decals have been removed from the old police cruisers, but they still look close enough to make some drivers look twice.

“I love hearing people saying, ‘I saw your car around town,’” said owner Wendy Clark. “I love it when people say, ‘I thought it was the police but then realized it was you.’”

Clark said for those who work at Carpe Diem, the idea has turned into more than just a marketing plan.

“This is how lives are changed and this is how a community is impacted,” said Clark. “It’s really a neat thing to be able to see what’s been built.”