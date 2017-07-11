Fayetteville opens survey on walking options in the city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s City Council wants to bring its walking options up to speed with a new planning effort, and to start off on the right foot, the city is asking for input from residents to help make it happen.

In preparation for its development of a Pedestrian Master Plan, the city has launched a website with a survey to ask citizens about their current experience with walking in the city, as well as what steps the city council can take to improve the experience of leaving one’s car behind for a stroll.

Residents of the city are encouraged to take part in the survey, as well as to send it to others that might be interested.

The survey can be found alongside more information and updates about the plan at https://www.walkingfayetteville.com/.

The Pedestrian Master Plan is included in the city’s 2017 Strategic Plan, and is being developed by the city in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation and Stantec, a consulting firm.