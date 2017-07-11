Man shot in the back during confrontation with NC trooper, autopsy says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A autopsy report says a 31-year-old man was shot more than once in the back during a fatal confrontation with a state trooper in February.

Willard Scott died February 12 after what the Highway Patrol described as an “armed confrontation” with Trooper Jerimy Mathis.

Investigators said Mathis tried to stop Scott for driving erratically, but Scott then drove away. Officers said Scott eventually got out of his car and ran away before the shooting, and troopers said they found a gun at the scene.

RELATED: Wife of man killed by Trooper in Durham County: ‘my heart dropped to my feet’

The autopsy report, released Monday, shows Scott was shot more than once and the wounds trajectories are from back to front.

Scott was shot in the torso and buttocks.

Scott died from the wound to his torso, the report states.

The toxicology report says Scott had a blood alcohol level of 0.10, more than the legal limit of 0.08.

The release of the autopsy will allow the SBI to complete its investigation.

Monday evening, the North Carolina NAACP released a statement that said in part the report’s “answers lead to even more questions.”

The NAACP asked for District Attorney Roger Echols to prosecute Mathis to the fullest extent of the law.

“We must have accountability of the actions of law enforcement officers,” the NC NAACP said.