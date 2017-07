MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Morrisville town home fire was contained to one unit Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Units from the Morrisville, Cary and Apex Fire Departments responded to the fire on Walnut Woods Drive.

The fire was contained to one unit but the homes on both sides were evacuated.

No one was at home in the unit that was damaged.

