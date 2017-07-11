North Carolina Football Club to host Major League Soccer president

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The president and deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer, Mark Abbott, will make a visit to the Raleigh area next Wednesday to evaluate the area and its potential for hosting a professional team to represent North Carolina.

Abbott and the MLS will participate in a number of events put together by the North Carolina Football Club to highlight the team’s chances of being a good fit for the league, as well as meeting with government officials and business leaders.

“We have a full slate of events planned for them and hope they will see the Triangle’s passion for soccer and desire to bring an MLS team to the area,” North Carolina Football Club owner Steve Malik said.

The club announced its plan to pursue an MLS franchise last December, and placed its bid at the end of January. Since then, the league has begun a tour of the 12 cities vying to start franchises of their own.

The president of the league and his fellow executives will talk to civic leaders on the morning of July 19, as well as attending a press conference where the North Carolina FC will announce updates to its plan to build a stadium for the club in the area.

After the conference, the MLS will tour the triangle and meet with leaders and youth executives from the club.

The club is also organizing a public rally where fans can show their support for the club’s effort to become an MLS team to the league’s executives.

The event will be at City Market on 214 Martin Street in downtown Raleigh.

Interested soccer fans are encouraged to visit the club’s website and social media accounts for more information.