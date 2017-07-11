Person County deputies seek missing girl

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Person County deputies are asking the public to help them find Khyla Gerald, a missing juvenile.

Gerald was last seen Monday.

She was wearing jeans and a plaid shirt that included the colors black, white and purple.

She has long braids going down one side of her head, stands about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Gerald was missing in a Facebook post, which did not state her age or her last known location.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows where she is to call the Person County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 597-0500 ext 0.