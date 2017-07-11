Temps climb, isolated storm chances continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hottest temperatures of the year are heading to central North Carolina later this week while the rain chances take a break. The higher temperatures will also come with heat index temperatures near 100 degrees starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.

So far this year, the hottest temperatures in central North Carolina have been 95 in the Triangle and 99 in Fayetteville. Monday was hot, but not that hot. The high in both the Triangle and the Sandhills was 90, which is also the normal high this time of year. In fact, the normal high in the Triangle all month long is 90.

Overnight will be partly cloudy and muggy. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93; winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a risk of an isolated PM storm. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a scattered PM showers and storms. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple showers or storms possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will have a mix a clouds and sun with a couple of showers or storms possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.