Thief who took Wayne County bus batteries now busted in burglary, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dudley man who swiped several batteries from Wayne County school buses last week is now charged in another crime, authorities say.

The thefts from buses were reported Wednesday and Friday at the Wayne County Public Schools building on Royall Avenue in Goldsboro, police said.

Maya Lamont Arline, 40, of the 100 block of Denning Place in Dudley, was already charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of felonious larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, police said.

On Tuesday evening, deputies said he was involved in another theft — this time at a residence in the Dudley area.

The theft involved several items worth about $600 and was reported June 13, according to authorities.

One of the items was pawned the same day of the theft, which tipped off authorities, a news release from deputies said.

Arline, who also was listed as living in the 700 block of Slaughter Street in Goldsboro, is now also charged with felony break and/or enter, felony larceny and felony obtain property by false pretense.

He previously was jailed on a $40,000 bond and received a $5,000 secured bond on the new charges.