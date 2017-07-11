Toddler hit by vehicle in Harnett County, officials say



ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-month-old was hit by a vehicle at an address on Highway 55 near its intersection with Old Stage Road Tuesday afternoon near Angier, officials confirmed with CBS North Carolina.

A home on Highway 55 is blocked off by crime scene tape as members of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

A law enforcement official could be seen at a residence’s driveway taking photos by an orange Hummer.

The condition of the child was not released.

Investigators taking photos of this car inside the crime tape area. No word on condition of child. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/kxNWfckrvY — Justin Quesinberry (@JustinQberry) July 11, 2017