Toddler hit by vehicle in Harnett County, officials say

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-month-old was hit by a vehicle at an address on Highway 55 near its intersection with Old Stage Road Tuesday afternoon near Angier, officials confirmed with CBS North Carolina.
A home on Highway 55 is blocked off by crime scene tape as members of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
A law enforcement official could be seen at a residence’s driveway taking photos by an orange Hummer.
The condition of the child was not released.
