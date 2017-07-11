TSA finds gun hidden in passenger’s wheelchair cushion

ALCOA, N.C. (WATE) – A passenger was arrested Tuesday at McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville, Tennessee, after a loaded gun was found hidden inside the passenger’s wheelchair cushion.

The Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol was found by Transportation Security Administration agents around 10:30 a.m. They immediately notified airport police, who took the gun and arrested the passenger on a state charge.

TSA officials say that, while firearms may be carried in checked luggage if they are in a proper carrying case, unloaded and declared to the airline, guns are not allowed in carry-on bags.

This is the 15th firearm discovered at McGhee Tyson Airport this year. A total of 16 were found there last year.