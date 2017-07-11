VIRAL VIDEO: Georgia officer seen beating homeless woman

DECATUR, Ga. (KRON) — A police internal investigation into a Georgia use-of-force complaint has been reopened after video of the incident came to light and went viral on social media.

Cellphone video shows a DeKalb County police officer beating a homeless woman with a baton inside the store.

It happened on June 4 but the video is now being released.

The incident report said Katie McRary was questioned by police after begging customers for money at the store.

And that’s when she was accused of pushing the responding officer at the scene.

DeKalb police have now reopened an investigation into the incident.

McCrary is currently in jail for an unrelated prostitution charge.

The name of the officer has not been made public.