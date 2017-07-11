Woman injured in I-40 officer-involved shooting dies, SBI confirms



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The woman injured in an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 Saturday has now died, the SBI confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say around 6:30 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was responding to a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 337, west of Newton Grove.

Once on the scene of the crash, a trooper saw a woman lying on the interstate armed with a firearm. A crashed Yukon Denali was nearby.

As the trooper approached Tina Renee Medlin, 50, of Raleigh, an armed confrontation began and Medlin was injured, authorities say.

Medlin was transported to Wake Medical Center, according to officials.

Early Saturday evening, officials said Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County Deputy Taylor Davis “returned fire after being shot at by Tina Renee Medlin.”

RELATED: Armed woman wanted ‘to kill herself,’ audio from I-40 officer-involved shooting reveals

Medlin had been listed in critical condition since the shooting but the SBI confirmed she died around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The SBI is asking if anyone saw or had contact with Medlin before the shooting, namely after 8 p.m. July 7, they are asked to call the SBI at 1-800-334-3000.