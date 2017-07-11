Woman shot while driving in downtown Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot while driving in downtown Durham Monday night, police said.

Authorities received a shooting call around 11:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. 70 Business near Holloway Street. Investigators were able to determine that a woman was shot while driving after a vehicle pulled up next to the woman’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.

The woman was hit in the leg and transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No other injuries were reported and police have not released any information regarding any suspects. Police did say that the shots came from a white vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

