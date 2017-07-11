Wrightsville Beach approves earlier alcohol sales on Sunday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – In a unanimous vote on Monday night, the Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen approved changing the time when alcohol can be sold on Sundays.

Town Manager Tim Owens confirmed that the board voted to allow alcohol sales to start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, two hours earlier than previously permitted.

The move follows the passage of Senate Bill 155, the so-called “Brunch Bill,” by the state legislature. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill on June 30.

Owens said Wrightsville Beach establishments, including restaurants, can begin 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales this Sunday.

The Wilmington City Council is expected to consider the change next week, and the measure is on the agenda for Carolina Beach later this month.

Surf City already made the change.