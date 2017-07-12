12-year-old boy saves toddler from hotel pool

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy from Muskegon County, Michigan, is being credited with saving the life of a toddler who fell into a hotel pool.

It happened around 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at the Days Inn at 5770 East Pickard Road in Isabella County’s Union Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office determined the 3-year-old boy slipped on steps in the hotel pool and went under.

The toddler had been underwater for about two minutes when 12-year-old Brayden Armstrong walked in.

Brayden said he’d forgotten some of his belongings in the pool area and noticed the toddler face down in the water when he went to retrieve them.

“I jumped in and grabbed him,” Brayden told WOOD in an interview at his Casnovia Township home.

With the help of his brother, Brayden carried the toddler into the hallway and called for an adult to help, deputies say. The toddler’s mother performed CPR on her son, who regained consciousness in about a minute, according to authorities.

The toddler was breathing and crying just before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

“I’m glad to know that the kid is OK,” said Brayden, who had been staying at the hotel while visiting Mount Pleasant to attend a wrestling camp at Central Michigan University.

Brayden said he acted on “instinct” when he jumped in the water, still wearing his street clothes.

“Thank goodness for him being there and reacting as quickly as he did. There’s no doubt that he saved that young boy’s life,” said Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main. “He’s certainly a hero. … When people do things outside their wheelhouse that are amazing like that, there’s no other explanation than a hero.”