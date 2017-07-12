16-year-old fatally shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Javius Delshaun Murphy, 16, was found wounded at about 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Colby Court. He was taken to Nash Health Care, where he died, police said. Officers had been called to the scene for a report of a shooting.

Police said Wednesday they were investigating the shooting as a homicide and do not believe the shooting to have been a random incident.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to call Lt. King at (252) 972-1455 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111. Tips can also be sent via Text – A- Tip by texting RMPOL and a message to CRIMES (274637).