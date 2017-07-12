Battle over monkey selfie heads back to court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The battle over a selfie taken by a Macaque monkey is headed back to federal court.

This 2011 photo provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) shows a selfie taken by a macaque monkey on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi with a camera that was positioned by British nature photographer David Slater. The photo is part of a court exhibit in a lawsuit filed by PETA in San Francisco on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, which says that the monkey, and not Slater, should be declared the copyright owner of the photos. Slater has argued that, as the intellect behind the photos, he is the copyright owner since he set up the camera so that such a photo could be produced if a monkey approached it a pressed the button. (David Slater/Court exhibit provided by PETA via AP)

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco is set to hear arguments on whether an animal can own the copyright to a photograph.

A lawsuit was filed by PETA in 2015, allowing the group to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey named Naruto.

The photos were taken on a Britsh photographer’s camera.

The owner of the camera, David J. Slater, said the British copyright for the photos should be honored worldwide.

