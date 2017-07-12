Carolina, defenseman Jaccob Slavin agree on 7-year extension

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and defenseman Jaccob Slavin have agreed to a seven-year contract extension.

General manager Ron Francis on Wednesday said the deal begins in 2018-19 and will carry an average annual value of $5.3 million through the 2024-25 season.

Francis says the 23-year-old Slavin is “one of the cornerstones of our team” and “one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today.”

In his second season in the NHL in 2016-17, Slavin had 34 points, three goals, 29 assists. He also led the team with 161 blocked shots, 83 takeaways and an average time on ice of about 23½ minutes.

His entry-level contract expires after this season, and he would have been eligible for restricted free agency in July 2018.

