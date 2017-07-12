Clayton man accused of setting fire to house with children inside

Jason Bradley Morgan (Source: PCSO)
Jason Bradley Morgan (Source: PCSO)

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A Clayton man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after he was accused of setting fire to a Hampstead home while several people were inside last month.

Jason Bradley Morgan, 45, was transferred to the Pender County Jail Tuesday and booked under a $125,000 bond.

Morgan is accused of setting a residence at 20512 Highway 17 on fire on June 23.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office officials said the resident as well as her grandchildren and some friends were inside the home when the fire set.

No one was injured in the fire but the home was damaged.

