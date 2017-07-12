Court docs: Teen charged in July Fourth Raleigh murder tried to escape jail

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh teen charged with murder following a shooting on July 4 is now charged with trying to escape jail through the ceiling, according to a magistrate’s order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

CLICK TO VIEW PHOTOS OF VICTIMS AND THE SCENE

Curtis Rainey Jr., 18, of Raleigh, was already charged with murder in the shooting death of Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18. He’s now facing one felony count of attempted escape from local confinement and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

According to court documents, Rainey tried escaping the custody of a Wake County Detention Center officer on Tuesday. Documents show that he damaged ceiling tiles and an air vent while trying to escape.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

In addition to McAllister, three other people were shot in the incident, according to authorities. The three other shooting victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Kenneth Edward Watts, 16, was also charged with murder in the shooting, which happened near a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s downtown shortly after the fireworks display. Watts was also charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

Rainey was given a $25,000 secured bond on the most recent charges. He was already being held on no bond on the murder charge. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s