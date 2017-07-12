One dead, one injured in Durham shooting, relative says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon on Meade Lane by Rockwood Park.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m.

A woman who identified herself as the mother and aunt of the shooting victims spoke to CBS North Carolina.

She said her son was transported to the hospital but her nephew died.

The woman told CBS North Carolina the two were shot at the park and ran to a house nearby.

Durham police confirmed at least one person is dead in the shooting.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

