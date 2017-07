RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched two Raleigh locations Wednesday connected to Vision Quest Wealth Management.

Agents were seen at the headquarters on Hargett Street and the home of the CEO, Stephen Peters, on Theys Road, the FBI said.

“We are executing search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation,” a FBI spokeswoman said.

