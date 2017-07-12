GoFundMe started to help family of toddler killed in Harnett County

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a toddler hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the girl’s funeral expenses.

Family of Jaida Jones said a crowdfunding effort has been started after deputies said the 23-month-old was hit while in the driveway of a home on N.C. Highway 55.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Jones was five days shy of her second birthday, a family member said.

While the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, they called the girl’s death a “tragic accident.” A family member was driving the vehicle that struck the child, deputies said.

