Good Samaritan returns Zebulon woman’s wallet

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Losing an essential item to one’s everyday lifestyle can sour someone’s day pretty quickly, and the worst thing to lose might just be your wallet.

Kay Massenburg, a Zebulon resident, was convinced she had seen the last of her own billfold after misplacing it Friday, but she was in for a pleasant surprise.

By Tuesday afternoon, the wallet had been brought to the town’s police department, not a penny out of place, by fellow Zebulon resident Sandra Gullie.

Massenburg took the opportunity to express her gratitude to Gullie for her effort to be a good Samaritan, saying in a Facebook post on the Zebulon Police Department, “May you always be blessed!”