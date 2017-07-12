Heat Advisory in effect today as temperatures soar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday, like last Saturday, was the hottest day of the year so far in the Triangle and the rest of the week could be just as hot or even hotter. The hot temperatures and high humidity did not have a lot of rain and that trend will continue until Friday.

While the high in the Triangle Tuesday was 95, Fayetteville only made it up to 94. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy into Tuesday night and although there will be a stray storm early in the evening, most of the night and overnight will stay dry. Lows by Wednesday morning will only fall down to the mid or low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 95. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will have a few clouds as the heat and humidity continue. An isolated storm is still possible but, most will stay dry. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered PM showers and storms. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with showers and storms possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday will have a mix a clouds and sun with a couple of showers or storms possible. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

