Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune communities cope with tragedy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune communities are dealing with the tragedies of the 16 service members, seven from Camp Lejeune, lost in Monday night’s KC-130 crash in Mississippi.

The crash is the deadliest Marine crash anywhere in the world in more than a decade.

At the Jacksonville VFW post, some of the members do know some of the people who were on the plane, but didn’t wish to talk about them.

The post commander, Bob Jones, said those in the military community are no strangers to tragedy.

“We lived it so we know that freedom isn’t free,” said Jones. “We all feel it. We all feel the pain. We all suffer the loss of any military member.”

Jones said the post will reach out to their families.

As for the KC-130, Jones said he jumped out of those planes many times while serving and called them some of the safest around.

“It’s very unusual,” he said. “They have a very good history but, just like anything else, anything can happen.”

The identities of the service members from Camp Lejeune have not yet been released.

It is expected that could happen on Thursday.