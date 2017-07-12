Naked Instagram model whips Florida cop in face with towel during arrest

By Published:
Brissa Garcia-Dominguez (WFLA)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A naked Instagram model from California was arrested in Clearwater last week.

According to an affidavit, Brissa Garcia-Dominguez, 24, caused a disturbance at the Edge Hotel on Gulf Boulevard on Wednesday.

Garcia-Dominguez was asked to leave by the night manager of the hotel, but she was observed by security going into another guest’s room on the property.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

When officers responded, they found her naked. An officer handed her a towel to cover herself and Garcia-Dominguez allegedly used the towel to whip the officer in the face.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia-Dominguez also kicked and spat at the officers while they tried to place her under arrest.

Garcia-Dominguez is charged with trespassing and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

She has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and most recently posted to the platform on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s