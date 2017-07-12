Dog dropped off at NC shelter with chain collar embedded in neck

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — Investigators are looking for answers after a stray dog was dropped off at the Davidson County Animal Shelter Tuesday morning with a chain deeply embedded in its neck.

“It was down to near bone, there were sections in the dog’s neck where you couldn’t see that there was a chain there, you just knew it was in there somewhere,” explains Mindy Faircloth with the Davidson County Animal Alliance.

Faircloth brought the dog, who they are now calling Figaro, to Abri Veterinarian Hospital in Winston-Salem for immediate surgery. Dr. Sandra McAvoy expects him to recover, but it will be a long road.

Once Figaro recovers, Faircloth hopes to get him into a foster home and eventually have him adopted.

“He’s absolutely a joy to be around,” Faircloth says, despite his severe injury. “He showed no aggression to any other dogs at the vet’s office or even at the shelter. He’s a really really sweet dog.”

Dr. McAvoy says he appears to have some sort of hound in him, but she can’t be certain about his breed. She expects he’s a younger dog, about 1- 1.5 years old.

“Most of the dogs that come in like that are not owned,” Dr. McAvoy explains. “They’re strays that were found that got away from the people that put the collar on when they were puppies. The dog keeps growing, the collar doesn’t grow and the collar doesn’t stretch it just digs into their neck.”

Shelter workers and the Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who the dog’s owner is. If you have any information about where this dog came from, contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Faircloth says they’re also looking for donations to help cover the cost of Figaro’s medical expenses.

Donations can be mailed to:

Davidson County Animal Alliance

PO Box 183

Thomasville, N.C. 27361