NC Red Cross staffer heading from Fort Bragg to Africa

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An Eastern North Carolina Red Cross staffer will be heading on a new journey later in July.

Jeannette Salcedo, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces manager at Fort Bragg, will be stationed at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa for six months.

She is one of seven staffers being deployed and she will teach CPR and children’s disaster preparedness courses.

“It’s an adventure,” Salcedo told CBS North Carolina. “There’s this old saying that life’s a journey and not a guided tour. I like the journey. It’s very interesting.”

Salcedo will deploy July 19.