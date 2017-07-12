Proposal would ban drones from most Raleigh parks



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drone use could be cut down in city parks if Raleigh passes a proposed policy involving pilots.

Raleigh park administrators want recreational drone pilots to fly in the city parks but only in seven sites. There will be a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the City Council chambers for people to comment on the plan.

The Parks Advisory Committee selected Baileywick, Dorothea Dix, Eastgate, Eliza Pool, Marsh Creek, Southgate, and Spring Forest Parks as recommended areas for flights. Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources assistant director Scott Payne said those locations include at least one in each quadrant of Raleigh.

“We’re trying to find that balance where you don’t have to drive all the way across the city, where there’s one near where you may live that would support the activity,” Payne said.

Raleigh’s website lists more than 80 parks in the city in total.

Four of the seven parks are near homes, and the policy could prohibit pilots from using unmanned aerial vehicles with cameras on board due to privacy concerns. Many drones have cameras used by their operators for navigation, and Payne said the city doesn’t want homeowners to worry about being spied on.

“I would feel better if they didn’t have cameras,” Eliza Pool Park neighbor Brenda Leggett said. “I don’t have a problem with them flying the drones as long as they’re not a nuisance to the neighborhood.”

Leggett said she would not be able to tell the difference between a drone with a camera and one without, which causes her concern about the enforcement of the policy.

Payne said that is something the city has not figured out yet but it could involve fines. He said the parks department would really rely on the community to self-police and self-enforce.

Parks Advisory Committee chairman Patrick Buffkin said there is a need for some spaces to stay aircraft-free to keep other visitors safe.

“Maybe because the park is not big enough or because it’s located in a residential neighborhood, the use of drones doesn’t seem to be appropriate,” Buffkin said.

“Part of what we’re learning through this process is that not all drone users are the same. We have folks who like model rockets, for example, with Boy Scouts it’s an important part of their learning process. We have folks that have traditionally used remote-controlled airplanes,” he said.

“We need to develop a recommendation for city council that addresses all of these uses, and identify places where it is appropriate, where it is safe, and where it doesn’t have a negative impact on the neighbors.”

Buffkin said Thursday’s forum will be the first step in a long process of creating an ordinance. The parks department has a policy written but it is still in the draft phase.

Payne said he hopes many drone pilots will participate in the forum as they know their sport best and can provide input on how they want to fly.

Members of the Raleigh Rotor Racers said the camera restriction is a big limitation as competitive racing involves wearing goggles with tiny video monitors inside which show a first-person view from the front of the drone.

“If they say that we can’t use cameras, that’s how we engage our sport. We can’t engage our sport without the use of the cameras on the front of the drone to fly, so it would hamper the ability of us enjoying one a hobby and two a sport,” Brad Williams said.

The flying club recently relocated its tournaments to Sanford, where racers have permission of a motocross track owner to compete on private property. Williams said he hopes the drone discussion results in a positive benefit of possible designated drone areas in Raleigh.

“Then we could possibly be able to hold our races here in Raleigh, because we are the Raleigh Rotor Racers,” he said.

