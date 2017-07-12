Shots fired into vehicle during dispute in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a vehicle was shot into during a dispute Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., police said. A vehicle had its rear window shot after people in one vehicle fired into the other vehicle during an ongoing dispute between the two parties, police said.

The involved parties were known to each other.

Police said there was no evidence that anyone was hit in the incident and police were also unable to say where exactly in Raleigh the shooting occurred.

The party whose vehicle was shot into showed up at Rex Hospital, police said. The hospital was not letting any ambulances in shortly after the victims showed up so that they could figure out what was happening.

Police would not say that the hospital was on lockdown, but described it instead as a “deferral” until they determined what was going on, which was only a few minutes.

There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.