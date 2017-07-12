‘Something went wrong at cruise altitude,’ Marine general says of plane crash

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — As officials investigate a deadly military plane crash in Mississippi, a Marine general says the plane was at cruise altitude when the problem developed.

Brig. Gen. Bradley S. James, commanding general, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, said, “Indications are that something went wrong at cruise altitude.”

The crash of the KC-130 killed 15 Marines and a Navy sailor. James said nine Marines were from Newburgh, N.Y. and six Marines and a Navy Corpsman were from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Officials say debris from the KC-130 is scattered over 2 to 3 miles and that it likely will take between five and six days to clean up.