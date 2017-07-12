Suspect drags woman to abandoned home, rapes her, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said a woman was dragged to an abandoned home and raped Monday night.

The victim was walking around 11 p.m. in the area of Fillyaw and Yadkin roads when she was attacked from behind.

The male suspect dragged the woman to a nearby abandoned home and raped her, police said.

The suspect is around 25 years old with a medium build and deep voice.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.