Teen mom killed in NC crash

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A young mother was killed in a crash in Burke County Wednesday morning.

Officials say the fatal wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. in a neighborhood off Waterford Way near Lake James.

Neighbors say the woman was driving incredibly fast, ran over some bushes, turned around, sped down a road and slammed into a tree. The engine and transmission went flying out from under the car due to the impact.

Authorities say the speedometer was locked at 72 miles an hour. The speed limit in the area was 25.

According to sources, the mom was 19 and from Valdese with an 18-month daughter.

The crash remains under investigation.

