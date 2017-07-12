Woman airlifted after Parkton assault

By Published: Updated:

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was airlifted to Chapel Hill after being assaulted in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Cumberland County deputies responded to a call in the 5000 block Belinda Lane in Parkton.

A woman, later identified by the sheriff’s office as Shana Beckett, was transported to the hospital and later airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted that detectives are searching for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration DDH-1467 in connection with the incident.

Wright said that Corolla belongs to Beckett and is missing.

Anyone with info on this incident is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s