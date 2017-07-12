Woman airlifted after Parkton assault

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was airlifted to Chapel Hill after being assaulted in Cumberland County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Cumberland County deputies responded to a call in the 5000 block Belinda Lane in Parkton.

A woman, later identified by the sheriff’s office as Shana Beckett, was transported to the hospital and later airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted that detectives are searching for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration DDH-1467 in connection with the incident.

Wright said that Corolla belongs to Beckett and is missing.

#BOLO Sheriff Detectives are looking for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with NC Tags DDH-1467 #DotheWrightThing and call 910-323-1500 pic.twitter.com/gJD5qELCr1 — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 12, 2017

Anyone with info on this incident is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.