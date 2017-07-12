Woman blames dog after car plows into Raleigh home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a woman was startled by her dog, causing her to hit the accelerator instead of the brake and plow her vehicle into a home.

A woman who lives near Hanska Way was traveling down the road with her dog when it slipped out of its harness, police said.

The dog then jumped in the driver’s lap, startling her.

Police said she hit the accelerator instead of the brake and hit mailboxes before slamming into a home on Hanska Way.

The driver and the dog are both OK, police said.

Building inspectors are heading to the scene to check out the house’s structural integrity.

The woman was charged with failing to maintain her lane and failure to reduce speed, police said.