Zebulon man charged with abusing, extorting elderly handicapped woman

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he abused and extorted an elderly handicapped woman, according to an arrest warrant.

Jeffry Anderson Marx, 50, of the 3900 block of Quarry Road, is charged with extortion, abuse disabled/elderly causing serious injury, obtain property by false pretense, financial card fraud and assault on a female in connection with crimes that are said to have occurred between Jan. 1 and July 11.

According to an arrest warrant, Marx obtained more than $7,000 from the victim by violently shaking her wheelchair with her in it while he demanded access to her debit card.

The warrant shows that Marx was acting as the victim’s caretaker and that she suffered a “mental injury” considered to be “serious” due to the abuse.

After obtaining the debit card, Marx was able to withdraw more than $7,000 from the victim’s checking account via ATM and point of sale transactions without her consent, according to the warrant.

Marx is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

