1 dead in head-on crash involving scooter, pickup in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a scooter and pickup truck collided head-on in Cumberland County Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Doc Bennett Road between the N.C. Highway 87/Interstate 95 overpass.

The scooter operator was killed in the crash. Authorities did not say who was at fault or whether drugs, alcohol or speed were involved in the wreck. Police did not say if the pickup driver was injured in the crash.

Doc Bennett Road has been closed since the crash happened and is expected to remain closed through the morning commute.

The crash is still under investigation and no information regarding charges has been released at this time.

CBS North Carolina has a crew on scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.