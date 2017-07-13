2 women missing after Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women are missing after someone opened fire on them in Fayetteville, say police who are concerned for the safety of the missing woman and looking for her.

Ashley Davila, 29, and Heather Carter, 28, had driven to the Zip-N-Mart in the 2400 block of Hope Mills Road.

In the early morning Wednesday, while the two were near the business, someone began shooting at them, police said.

Davila was hit in the hand, but was able to drive away.

“Carter was unable to get back to the vehicle and it is uncertain if she sustained any injuries during the incident,” Fayetteville police wrote.

Davila was treated for her injuries, then arrested on an unrelated order for arrest, police said. She was released after posting bond, but has since failed to get in touch with detectives. Police are also looking for her.

Police describe Carter as a 5 foot 5 inch tall white woman with red hair, fair skin and brown eyes who weighs 160 pounds. She has a tattoo of clover on her ankle, a J on her wrist and Heather on her shoulder.

Police are asking anyone who knows where either woman is to call Det. G. Watson at (910) 303-9554, Sgt. P Orellano at (910) 988-6543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.