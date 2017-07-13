Another day, another Heat Advisory with heat indices in the 100s

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While there is a cold front headed our way this weekend, we still have a couple more days in the mid 90s before we see any changes in the weather for central North Carolina. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for part of central North Carolina again today as the Heat Index temperatures will approach 105, making it dangerous to spend a long period of time outdoors. The heat index will be back above 100 in parts of central North Carolina Friday and another heat advisory is possible.

Today will have a few clouds as the heat and humidity continue. An isolated storm is still possible but, most will stay dry. The high will be 94. The rain risk will only be 20 percent.

A stray shower will be possible this evening before drier weather arrives after midnight. Expect a low near 74.

Friday will be partly sunny with a few scattered PM showers and storms. The high will be 94. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be up to 50 percent as a weak cold front approaches central North Carolina.

Sunday will have a mix a clouds and sun with showers and storms possible, again. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Next week will see typical July weather return. Expect highs near 90 with late day shower and storm chances.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.