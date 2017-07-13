Authorities investigating break-in at Pinecrest High School

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after Pinecrest High School was broken into earlier this month, a Moore County Schools official confirmed Thursday.

Catherine Murphy, director of communications for the school district, said that the incident occurred either in the late evening of July 2 or early in the morning of July 3.

Murphy said that several vending machines, a security camera and glass windows were all damaged in the break-in.

The incident is being treated as a felony breaking and entering, according to Murphy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moore County Schools Police Hotline at 910-947-5061 or text info to 910-986-6614. Information can be confidential.