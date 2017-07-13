Durham shooting leaves teen injured, 27-year-old cousin dead

Sadontae' Holloway, 17, of Durham, is still in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. (Photo provided by family)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot in the hip during a Durham shooting Wednesday that left his 27-year-old relative dead.

Sadontae’ Holloway and his 27-year-old cousin, Denzel Holloway, were shot while at Rockwood Park around 5:40 p.m.

Denzel Holloway, of Durham, was fatally wounded in the shooting, police said.

Sadontae’ Holloway remains in the hospital after being shot in the hip.

Denzel Holloway (Provided by family)

Durham police believe the shooting was not a random act.

A neighbor told CBS North Carolina they heard about 12 gunshots.

Residents living near Rockwood Park are concerned about the crime rate in Durham.

“It’s unbelievable. I think it is getting out of control and we haven’t heard from any officials really what’s going on in this city. It’s like the wild west,” said Danielle Caldwell.

No charges have been filed in the shooting.

