Harris Teeter closing 1 Cary location in September, company announces

The Harris Teeter located at 2741 N.C. Highway 55 in Cary will close Sept. 16.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harris Teeter supermarket located in Cary that has been open nearly 20 years will be closing in September, the company announced in a press release.

The store located at 2741 N.C. Highway 55 will cease operations on Sept. 16. The company said the decision came “after careful consideration and strategic market review.”

The store opened in December 1997 and 57 people are employed at the location, according to the release. The employees were notified on Monday about the store’s closing.

The release stated that, “In the coming weeks, the Company will work closely with its associates to assist them through the closing process. Harris Teeter will offer its associates the opportunity to transfer to area locations, and its Associate Relations and Training & Development team will be available to answer questions from those who choose not to transfer within Harris Teeter. The Company will also post signs in this store informing customers of this decision.”

Harris Teeter opened 10 stores in 2016 and are planning on opening six more in Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina in 2017, company officials said.

There are five Harris Teeter stores within five miles of the N.C. 55 store, according to the list of locations given on the company’s website.

