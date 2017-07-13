Man rammed car into pregnant girlfriend’s vehicle, beat her mom with baseball bat, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a Campobello man beat a woman with a baseball bat after ramming into a vehicle with his pregnant girlfriend inside.

Bradley Bales, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to Bales’ home on Bradley Dill Road in Campobello. They arrived to find two damaged vehicles and say Bales admitted to using his car to ram into a vehicle with his girlfriend inside. According to an incident report, she is pregnant with Bales’ child.

After ramming the vehicle, deputies say Bales attacked his girlfriend’s mother with a baseball bat. She was repeatedly hit in the head and body, according to an arrest warrant.

Bales’ girlfriend told deputies she tried to stop the attack on her mother and he threatened to hit her with the baseball bat.

A warrant states that the woman was knocked unconscious in the attack.

Bond wasn’t given due to the seriousness of the charges. He will have to go before a circuit court judge.